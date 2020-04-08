Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: ATV Stolen in Northern Bruce

Media Release

On April 2, 2020 at 5:18 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) from a property at Clarkes Road, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The ATV, a 2002 POLARIS 325 Magnum 4X4, green and brown in color with an attached Ontario Off-road licence plate #97DB4, was taken sometime between March 27th and March 29th by unknown person(s). Two loading ramps were also taken with the ATV.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP Enforcement during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) encourages businesses and individuals to voluntarily comply with the short-term restrictions introduced by the federal and provincial governments to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While education, awareness and compliance are preferred options, officers will apply discretion to lay charges under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA)

Enforcement actions can include offences relating to:

· operation of non-essential businesses and gatherings of more than five people, with some exceptions

Additionally, police have the authority to arrest those in non-compliance of the federal Quarantine Act at the request of a screening or quarantine officer.

The OPP will continue to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current situation involving COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures. Stay home and avoid non-essential travel, practice good hygiene and follow the Ontario Ministry of Health’s recommendations in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

If you wish to file a report regarding non-compliance under the Quarantine Act, contact Public Health Agency of Canada. For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, including non-compliance to the EMPCA, please call your local police or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

Message From Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Commander

On March 17, the Government of Ontario declared a State of Emergency through the authority granted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Emergency orders were issued under the direction of the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Ontario. The Government of Canada has also invoked the Quarantine Act to further support protecting everyone’s health and well-being during the COVID-19 crisis.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been properly trained to respond to high risk incidents during this current health crisis. I can assure you that our officers are equipped with personal protective equipment that enables them, when necessary, to respond to the myriad of calls for service that we regularly see in Grey and Bruce County.

As this health care crisis continues to evolve, our policing personnel conduct regular screening measures during the course of their duties to identify potential risks of COVID-19. Members of the public entering our Grey Bruce OPP Detachments will be asked a few questions specific to those symptoms identified by public health experts in order to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

I strongly urge all citizens, businesses and establishments to voluntarily comply with all of the short term restrictions that Governments have imposed. For allegations of non-compliance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, or any other non-emergency request for service, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In case of an emergency, call 911. The OPP encourages the use of Online Reporting which enables responses to a large number of non-emergent requests by a police officer over the telephone.

The Grey Bruce OPP values our partnerships with local Health Care Professionals, fellow First Responders and our local Municipal Governments as we respond together to this current crisis. We understand the impacts of COVID-19 on our area businesses and citizens. Going forward, with the emergency legislation, the OPP will apply discretion whether to launch any investigation or enforcement actions.

Acting Inspector Jennifer Ormsby, Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Commander