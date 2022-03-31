Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: Disturbance Results In Charges

Media Release
(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On March 4, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Police arrived on scene and determined an altercation had occurred. An individual from the residence was placed under arrest and transported to a Grey Bruce OPP Detachment.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 71 year old female from Milton with two counts of Assault with a weapon.
The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.
DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING AFTER COLLISION
(GREY BRUCE, ON) On March 5, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a rollover collision on Highway 6 in the County of Grey Bruce.
Police arrived on scene and discovered that the driver had failed to remain. They were located a short time later. Officers detected signs of impairment, and the driver was placed under arrest. They were transported to a local police detachment for further testing.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged an 18 year old from Melancthon with the following offences:
· Operation while impaired – alcohol
· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
· Fail to remain
· Fail to report accident
· Race a motor vehicle – Stunt
The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.
Police have also charged a 21 year old, and 19 year old passenger, both from Grand Valley, with having liquor in open container in unauthorized place.