Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: Disturbance Results In Charges

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On March 4, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police arrived on scene and determined an altercation had occurred. An individual from the residence was placed under arrest and transported to a Grey Bruce OPP Detachment.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 71 year old female from Milton with two counts of Assault with a weapon.

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING AFTER COLLISION

(GREY BRUCE, ON) On March 5, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a rollover collision on Highway 6 in the County of Grey Bruce.

Police arrived on scene and discovered that the driver had failed to remain. They were located a short time later. Officers detected signs of impairment, and the driver was placed under arrest. They were transported to a local police detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged an 18 year old from Melancthon with the following offences:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Fail to remain

· Fail to report accident

· Race a motor vehicle – Stunt

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

Police have also charged a 21 year old, and 19 year old passenger, both from Grand Valley, with having liquor in open container in unauthorized place.