Music on the Bruce Festival August 20-24

Submitted by Sarah Pratt-Parsamian

The Music on the Bruce (MOTB)festival opening is just around the corner! The 2025 program features music for strings and clarinet, with returning MOTB artists Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, violin, Caitlin Boyle, viola, and Rachel DeSoer, cello. We are excited to welcome principal clarinetist of the Georgian Bay Symphony, Robert Tite, to the MOTB ensemble for the first time this summer. (Robert Tite replaces Robert Woolfrey, who unfortunately had to withdraw from the 2025 festival due to injury.)

In addition to familiar works of Mozart and Vivaldi, the MOTB 2025 programs feature music of three less familiar composers: German/American composer Ingolf Dahl, French composer Olivier Messiaen, and Latvian/Canadian composer Talivaldis Kenins. The three men were each born in Europe in the early 1900’s; all three led extraordinary lives that were upended in one way or another by WWII. Dahl, who was Jewish, fled Germany for Switzerland, and eventually the United States. After the fall of France in 1940, Messiaen was held in a prison camp for nine months, during which time he composed his Quartet for the end of Time. One movement of that quartet is featured on our program this summer.

Canadian composer Talivaldis Kenins studied with Messiaen in Paris after he fled the Soviet occupation of Latvia. He emigrated to Toronto in 1951, and became one of Canada’s most prolific composers. AND he had close connection to the Bruce Peninsula: his favourite place to write music was at his cottage…in Wiarton! We’ll talk more about Kenins and perform his string trio, written in 1989 – quite possibly right here in our community!

The full lineup of concerts is below:

• Wednesday, August 20, 7:00pm – “Summer in the Spirit” at Tobermory United Church

• Thursday, August 21, 12:00pm – Open Rehearsal at Pike Bay Community Centre

• Thursday, August 21, 6:30pm – “Dinner and a Concert” at Red Bay Lodge

• Friday, August 22, 3:00pm – “Friday Matinee” at Bruce County Museum, Southampton

• Friday, August 22, 7:00pm – ”Evening Serenade” at Oliphant Campers’ Church

• Saturday, August 23, 7:00pm – Concert at Harbourside Stage, Lion’s Head (rain location Rotary Hall)

• Sunday, August 24, 3:00pm – Concert/Reception at St. John’s United Church, Wiarton

For advance ticket purchase for the Southampton and Wiarton concerts, email musiconthebruce@gmail.com. Concert tickets are also available for purchase at Josie’s Fashion in Wiarton. Advance reservations for Red Bay Lodge dinner recommended. For more info please visit www.musiconthebruce.com.