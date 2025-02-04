Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: North Bruce Driver Charged With Impaired

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On January 25, 2025, at approximately 11:53 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank along Highway 6, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

During the investigation, police detected signs of impairment from the driver. They were placed under arrested and transported for further testing.

A 63-year-old, of Northern Bruce Peninsula, was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired, CC 320.14(1)(b)

The accused is set to appear in the Owen Sound Court of Justice on February 20, 2025.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING AN INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE INVESTIGATION

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On January 17, 2025, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an address in South Bruce Peninsula and initiated an intimate partner violence investigation.

As a result of the investigation, OPP learned that one individual had allegedly committed a criminal act against their partner.

A 26-year-old of South Bruce Peninsula was charged with:

· Assault – Spousal

The accused party will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victims.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. Victim Services Bruce Grey can be contacted at 1-866-376-9852.

The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the Province of Ontario. In case of immediate danger please call 911.