Grey Bruce OPP Welcomes New Commander Marla Barfoot

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Grey Bruce Detachment is pleased to announce the appointment of Inspector Marla Barfoot as their new Detachment Commander, effective immediately. She has been the Interim Detachment Commander since July 2024. Inspector Barfoot takes over from Inspector Richardson, who is now a Major Critical Incident Commander in Central Region.

With 20 years of policing experience, Inspector Barfoot brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the Grey Bruce community to her new role. A native of the Grey Bruce area, she was born and raised within the region she now commands. She began her career with the OPP as a summer student at the Sauble Beach detachment while attending the University of Guelph. She began her uniform career in Essex County and later served in South Bruce before arriving in Grey Bruce in 2023.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to take on the role of Detachment Commander for the Grey Bruce OPP,” said Inspector Barfoot. “Having grown up and having so many community ties here, Grey Bruce holds a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with all the dedicated members of the detachment and with our community partners. My goal is to ensure we continue to deliver the high level of service that the citizens and visitors of Grey Bruce expect & deserve”.

The Grey Bruce OPP is confident that Inspector Barfoot’s leadership will further strengthen the detachments’ commitment to public safety and community well-being.

WEAPONS CALL RESULTS IN ARREST

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) A Brampton man is charged following an early morning incident in Georgian Bluffs.

On June 15, 2025, at approximately 1:21 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a suspicious male walking along Second Street in Georgian Bluffs, reportedly carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

Officers arrived on scene and conducted a search of the area. A short time later, police located a male exiting a wooded area carrying what was later determined to be an imitation firearm. The individual was safely taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

-Adult Possession of Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

CALL FROM CONCERNED CITIZEN RESULTS IN IMPAIRED CHARGE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a South Bruce Peninsula Resident with multiple criminal charges stemming from an impaired driving investigation.

On the evening of Sunday, June 15, 2025, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a male operating a riding lawnmower in an unsafe manner along the shoulder of Highway 6 in the Township of South Bruce Peninsula.

At approximately 7:44 p.m., officers located a person seated on a riding lawnmower on the roadside and took the individual into custody.

A 39-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula, is charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

-Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

-Operation While Prohibited

-Resist Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The OPP reminds all motorists that impaired operation of any vehicle, including off-road vehicles and lawnmowers, is a criminal offence and poses a serious risk to public safety.

Photo: Inspector Marla Barfoot, new Detachment Commander at Grey Bruce OPP.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.