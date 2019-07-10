Drowned Swimmer’s Body Found at Grotto; Man Pulled From Water at Southampton Pronounced Deceased

OPP Media Release



Deceased male located by OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit



(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On July 6, 2019 at 4:17 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called for a 24 year old male in distress in the water at The Grotto in Bruce Peninsula National Park, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The male jumped into the water with a friend and after initially surfacing, immediately showed signs of distress, went under again and failed to resurface.

Access to “the grotto” and surrounding area within Bruce Peninsula National Park was closed to search for the male.

The search was conducted by Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula National Park, Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

On July 7, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. OPP divers from the USRU located and recovered the body of the 24 year old missing male from Vaughn, Ontario in approximately 20 feet of water.

OPP will not be releasing the name of the male.

Male Pulled From Water In Lake Huron Pronounced Deceased



(LAKE HURON, ON) – On July 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was informed of a small aluminum boat travelling in circles in the water of Lake Huron just off the shores in Southhampton.

Quick acting civilians attended the scene prior to any emergency services arrival and located a male party in the water. The male was transported to shore by civilians where Bruce County Paramedic Services took over his care. The male was transported to hospital by ambulance in critical condition. The male has since been pronounced deceased.

It is unknown at this time what led to these circumstances. The Ontario Provincial Police is continuing this investigation however it is not considered suspicious.

Further updates will be released as the information becomes available.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.