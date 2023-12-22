KETAMINE SEIZURE LEADS TO CRIMINAL CHARGES

Media Release

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – In December 2023, members of the OPP Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) began an investigation into the importation of Ketamine into Canada from the Netherlands and destined for an address in Hepworth ON.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized approximately 6 kilograms of Ketamine destined for an address in Hepworth.

On the 15th of December 2023, members of CSCU and OCEB arrested and charged the following individual.

A 41-year-old of Holland Landing has been charged with:

2 counts of Importing a Controlled Substance included in Schedule 1 (Ketamine) contrary to Section 6(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Ketamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) CDSA.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The estimated street value of the approximately 6 kilograms of Ketamine that was seized is $243,000.00.