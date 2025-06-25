Community Urged To Support Soaring Demand For United Way’s Backpack Program

Media Release

June 17, 2025 — Bruce and Grey Counties, ON — The United Way of Bruce Grey is once again preparing for a busy season as its Backpack Program returns for 2025. What began as a small initiative to support 250 children in 2005 has grown into a vital community resource — serving 2,686 students last year alone, representing a 975% increase in demand since the program’s inception.

The Backpack Program provides new backpacks and essential school supplies to students across Bruce and Grey Counties, from junior kindergarden through high school. In 2024, the greatest demand came from high school students, highlighting a growing need among older youth whose academic requirements — and the cost of meeting them — continue to rise.

Welcoming a New Coordinator

This year, United Way Bruce Grey welcomes Lauryn Rettinger as the new Backpack Program Coordinator. Lauryn brings a passion for community engagement and a fresh energy to the program as it gears up for its biggest season yet.

“I’m so excited to be part of something that directly impacts kids and families,” says Rettinger. “Everyone deserves to feel confident and prepared for school — and that starts with the right supplies.”

The projected cost to run the program in 2025 is $80,000, with every dollar directly supporting local students and families.

“The growth in this program reflects the real and rising financial pressures families are facing today,” says Kristy Andre, Fundraising Champion of United Way Bruce Grey. “Education is a right, not a privilege — and that includes having the basic tools needed to participate fully in school. The Backpack Program is our community’s way of making sure no student is left behind. We are incredibly grateful to those who continue to support it year after year.”

United Way of Bruce Grey is encouraging all who are able to consider supporting the Backpack Program this year. Every contribution — large or small — makes a direct impact on the life of a local student.

$80,000 Fundraising Goal for 2025

This program only exists because of the generosity of individuals, businesses, and organizations that believe every child deserves the same fresh start. United Way Bruce Grey is calling on the community to rally once again and help local students show up for day one with everything they need to succeed.

How to Help:

Donations can be made in a variety of convenient ways:

-Online: Visit www.Backpacks4Kids.ca to donate through our secure online portal.

-In-Person: Drop off donations at United Way’s office, 380 9th Street East, Owen Sound, during regular business hours.

-By Phone: Call 519-376-1560 or toll-free 1-800-794-1728 to donate via credit card.

-By Mail: Send donations to United Way of Bruce Grey, 380 9th Street East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1P1

Recognize Local Educators

As the community gears up for another school year, United Way is also inviting residents to take part in the “Thank an Educator” campaign — an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible work of teachers and education workers across Bruce and Grey. Learn more and send your message of thanks at: www.ThankAnEducator.ca

Need a Backpack?

Low income families in need of school supplies can access the program by calling 211 starting June 23rd to register.