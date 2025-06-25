Peninsula Bruce Trail Club’s First-Ever Trail Run End-to-End

Submitted by Margie Gloade

The Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) completed its first-ever trail running End-to-End (E2E) series of the Peninsula section of the Bruce Trail. On Sunday, June 1, seventeen trail runners finished their 8th and final leg at the northern Bruce Trail Cairn. Cheers and cake from the PBTC Spirit Squad made for a sweet end to their most excellent adventure.

Spanning four weekends, including both Saturday and Sunday, this unusual breed of nature enthusiasts ran and jogged (sometimes shuffled) 163km across bumpy trails, over gnarled roots, into ankle-deep water, up rocky escarpment edges, and ate through A LOT of snacks. It’s “fun” they say! And worth every step to earn the awesome new PBTC trail running badge.

The PBTC ensured extra safety measures were in place, including regular regrouping points, and at least one mid-way check each day with a support crew offering water refills and snacks. The only major first-aid required was on Day One: a complete shoe sole rupture requiring full replacement. Photo L-R: Hike Leaders Shawn, Margie, and Natalie.

Photo: Trail runners in action.

An awesome video put together by Natalie, captures the incredible geography and the enormous achievement running the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula from Wiarton to Tobermory. Check it out: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BSvznKjW1/

Thanks to the many volunteers that made it happen, to Hike Leaders Natalie, Shawn, and Margie, and to a great group of trail runners, now called “friends”, who embraced the challenge. Congratulations!