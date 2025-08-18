Human Remains Found in Remote Area of the Bruce Peninsula – CORONER’S INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

OPP Media Release

August 18, 2025 – (NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS), the discovery of human remains found in a remote area of the Bruce Peninsula.

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, police were notified after remains were located by archaeologists working in the area. Officers attended the scene and consulted with forensic experts, including the Office of the Chief Coroner and a forensic anthropologist. Following this consultation, forensic specialists attended the scene on August 15, 2025, to conduct a detailed examination.

The remains have since been collected and transported for further analysis. The case has been deemed a coroner’s investigation and remains ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS), with support from the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit.

A coordinated search of the surrounding area was conducted by the OPP Emergency Response Team, with no additional remains located.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.