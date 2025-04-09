Grey Bruce Public HealthConfirms Local Measles Case

Media Release

March 21, 2025 – Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has received laboratory confirmation of a case of measles in an unvaccinated child in Grey-Bruce.

GBPH confirms the patient and other members of their household are isolating at home. A contact-tracing investigation by GBPH has not identified any public places in Grey-Bruce where community members could have been exposed to the virus or any exposure risks in local schools linked to this case.

“Grey Bruce Public Health has been in contact with the family and relevant healthcare partners and managing this situation since we received the report of measles-related symptoms. We are grateful to the affected family for their efforts to maintain isolation and protect the public while awaiting test results. At this point in our investigation, we believe the risk of transmitting the virus from this case to others has been well contained,” says Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Grey Bruce Public Health.

The case is the only household member who had not received a measles vaccine. No other family members have developed measles symptoms. The case is not travel-related and is likely linked to the ongoing, multi-jurisdictional measles outbreak in southern Ontario.

The risk of acquiring measles in Grey-Bruce remains low, particularly for people vaccinated against the virus.

Vaccination is the best defence against measles. The efficacy of a single dose of a measles-containing vaccine is estimated to be 85% to 95%. With a second dose, efficacy is almost 100%.

Measles is an airborne illness that can live in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours. The virus can spread easily to others when an infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes, and another person breathes in the virus particles.

Symptoms of measles typically begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. They can include high fever, cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose), sore eyes, and sensitivity to light. About three to seven days after symptoms begin, a rash typically appears. The rash looks like red spots and blotchy patches that start on the face then spread down the body, arms, and legs.

People with measles can be infectious from four days before to four days after the rash begins.

As part of Ontario’s publicly funded vaccine schedule, children should receive a measles vaccine at one year of age and a second dose of a measles-containing vaccine between the ages of four and six.

Vaccination is also publicly funded for adults if they have never had measles or been fully vaccinated.

Adults born before 1970 are generally presumed to have acquired natural immunity to measles; however, susceptible healthcare workers, travellers to destinations outside of Canada, and military personnel should have received two measles vaccines, regardless of year of birth.

The Ministry of Health also advises the following for people who live in or plan to visit an area experiencing a measles outbreak, which currently includes Huron-Perth, Grand Erie (Haldimand-Norfolk, Brant County, Brantford), and Southwestern (Oxford, Elgin, St. Thomas) Public Health areas:

• Infants aged six to 11 months should receive one dose of a measles vaccine. Two doses are still required after one year of age to achieve full immunity.

• Children aged one to four who have received one dose of a measles-containing vaccine should receive their second dose as soon as possible (but at least four weeks after their first dose).

• Adults born after 1970 who have received only one dose of a measles vaccine should receive a second dose.

While most people who contract measles recover without treatment in two to three weeks, the virus can be more severe for infants, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems. Measles may cause complications, such as pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), or seizures, and, in rare cases, death.

Individuals who suspect they may have measles and need medical care are advised to call ahead before visiting a doctor, clinic, or hospital so they can take appropriate precautions.

More information about measles is available at GBPH’s Measles webpage (www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca), the Ministry of Health’s Measles webpage (www.ontario.ca/page/about-measles), and Health Canada’s Measles webpage (www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/measles.html).