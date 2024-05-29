Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary Fundraiser Breakfast June 15th

Submitted by Donna Cole

Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is very grateful to be hosting a delicious fundraiser breakfast at the Chi-Cheemaun Festival on June 15th. Don’t miss out!

This breakfast fundraiser is to support THSA, a group of local volunteers whose sole purpose is to keep our healthcare local and comprehensive!

Get yourself a great breakfast to keep you going for all of the Chi-Cheemaun festival activities! We will serve Pancakes (with real maple syrup), Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash browns, Fresh Fruit and Coffee from the Tobermory Coffee Company.

Join us at the Tobermory Community Center on Saturday, June 15th from 7:30-10:00 am while supplies last. Adults $15.00, Children under 12 $7.00. First come first served!

For more information go to THSA.ca See you there!