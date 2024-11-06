Arts, Culture & EntertainmentCommunityFeaturesHealth Lion’s Head SMART Classes Celebrate Halloween November 6, 2024 112 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: VON SMART Class Level 1 celebrates Halloween at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head. Front row (L-R): Grace and Mary; Middle row (L-R): Cathy, Bridget, Jeanette and Sherri; Back row (L-R): Amber, Phyllis and Debbie. Photo: VON SMART Class Level 2 celebrates Halloween at the Lion’s Head arena. Front row (L-R): Lisa, Margaret, Becky and Sheri; Middle row (L-R): Faye, Elaine, Trish, Marilyn, Hanne, Ruth, Josefina and Carol; Back row (L-R): Kim, Bert, Lessa, Lynn, Tamara, Sylvia, Brenda and Sydney.