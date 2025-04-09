Biosphere Association Easter Egg Fundraiser Returns

Order Your Chocolate Cream Eggs Today

Submitted by Donna Cole, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

It’s that time of year for the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere’s Easter egg fundraiser! Don’t miss your opportunity to order delicious, hand-crafted cream and chocolate eggs, made by hand here on the Bruce by our volunteers. We are always looking for new volunteers, please reach out to us if you want to lend a hand.

Eggs are only $8.00 each or 3 for $22 and are available in three flavors: milk or semi-sweet chocolate with a cream filling, or semi-sweet with a rum-infused filling.

Order online at BPBA.ca and arrange pickup at Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant in Ferndale, or find us at the following locations:

• Saturday, April 12: 10 am – 3 pm – Peacock’s Foodland, Tobermory and Hellyer’s Foodland, Lion’s Head.

If not sold out, second dates will be:

• Wednesday, April 16: 10 am – 1 pm – Hellyer’s Foodland.

• Saturday April 19: 10 am – 3 pm – Peacock’s Foodland.

Eggs sell out fast so order or pick up early to avoid disappointment.

A huge thank you to Peacock’s, Hellyer’s, and Wiarton Foodlands and Bear Tracks for always supporting our important conservation and sustainability work on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula!

Contact Elizabeth by email at ethorn124@gmail.com or telephone 519- 377-5166 if you need more information, want to volunteer, or would like to order by phone.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) is organizing some exciting fundraisers to fund our conservation and outreach projects! We will also have a 50/50 draw supporting our “rewilding” of the Eastnor Swamp! Stay tuned!

www.bpba.ca