Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Offering Food Hampers for Easter

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is planning for Easter hampers. We are providing all the fixings for a turkey or ham dinner. Hampers will be distributed just before Easter on Thursday, April 6.

To register for a hamper call or text 519-378-8842 or email lhdfoodbank@gmail.com before March 24th. You do not need to be a regular client of the food bank in order to receive a hamper.

If you wish to donate non-perishable food items, there is a list on the Food Bank bin at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head. The list can also be found on the Food Bank Facebook page.