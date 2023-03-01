Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Offering Food Hampers for Easter

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario - Bluewater recently presented a donation to The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. The ETFO regularly supports food banks in Bluewater District to promote student success through improved nutrition. Left to right are Julie Stanley, (President), Darlene Myles (Food Bank Coordinator) and Amy Stephen (Vice-President).
Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank 

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is planning for Easter hampers. We are providing all the fixings for a turkey or ham dinner. Hampers will be distributed just before Easter on Thursday, April 6. 

To register for a hamper call or text 519-378-8842 or email lhdfoodbank@gmail.com before March 24th. You do not need to be a regular client of the food bank in order to receive a hamper. 

If you wish to donate non-perishable food items, there is a list on the Food Bank bin at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head. The list can also be found on the Food Bank Facebook page. 

