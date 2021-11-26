Another Fundraiser For Lion’s Head Hospital: ‘Deck Your Halls’ For The Christmas Season

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie

It has been a long time since the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary has had the opportunity to engage in their regular fundraising events. No yard sale, no cookie walk. But we are energetically trying to make up for lost time.

This year we invite you to DECK YOUR HALLS for the Christmas season. For your enjoyment we are offering live greenery centerpieces and tabletop arrangements. We are featuring outdoor gnomes with bright red hats and a potato for their nose. This gentleman, or lady if you wish, will delight all your neighbours as they pass your door.

Please join us at the Rotary Hall located on Main Street in Lion’s Head on December 4th. We will be open from 10am till 2pm.

In addition, the Auxiliary presents the 2nd annual ONLINE CHRISTMAS AUCTION (see article above) at www.LookLocally,ca/LHHA. Browse our catalogue and place a bid. Bidding opens Friday, December 3rd and closes at noon on December 10th.

Covid regulations will be followed: a mask, use of sanitizer and distancing are required.

Christmas Shopping Time! – Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Shopping Spree

Submitted by Nancy Strang

Ready to start Christmas shopping? Well, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary has the ideal place for you to begin your shopping spree – from the comfort and safety of your own home!

The Hospital Auxiliary elves have been hard at work over the past few weeks getting ready for our Second Annual Online Auction. Thanks to our generous members, their families, neighbours, friends, community businesses and Auxiliary friends we have lined up an amazing array of items for people to bid on. We have baking, crafts, wine, services, camp stays, children’s baskets, art work by local artists, and even Christmas dinners… something for all ages and pocketbooks.

AND… drum roll please… we have a new member whom you will meet when you visit the website at http://www.LookLocally.ca/LHHA. He is especially geared up to welcome you to the world of bidding, starting on Friday, December 3rd at 7 a.m. His name is Mr. Doorkee and he is a wonderful addition to our group! However, you can visit and view the articles up for bids beginning on Wednesday December 1st and choose your favourites. Pickup and payment for the successful bidders will be on Saturday, December 11th in Lion’s Head.

Nancy Lajoie and her helpers are busy creating Gnomes and Christmas centerpieces as well (see article below). Watch for the posters placed around the community. They will be for sale at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall on Saturday, December 4th.

Come and meet the Auxiliary’s new mascot, Mr. Dorkee, and let him show you the entrance to the auction. All proceeds go towards helping to continue to provide the wonderful up-to-date healthcare the area residents and visitors to the area now enjoy.

Happy Bidding.