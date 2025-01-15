Four Drivers Facing Impaired Charges Over The Holidays

Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report



(GREY BRUCE, ON) – Four drivers are facing impaired driving charges between December 24, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

On December 24, 2024, at 5:48 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a traffic complaint of an impaired driver on Meadowland Road in South Bruce Peninsula.

A 29-year-old of South Bruce Peninsula was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 9, 2025.

On December 24, 2024, at 11:52 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP observed a vehicle swerving on the road on Highway 21 in South Bruce Peninsula. A traffic stop was conducted.

A 36-year-old of Saugeen Shores was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 16, 2025.

On December 27, 2024, at 6:29 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Grey Road 16 in Georgian Bluffs.

A 38-year-old of Saugeen Shores was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 16, 2025.

On January 1, 2025, at 2:25 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP was conducting a reduce impaired driving everywhere (RIDE) program on Lower Valley Road in Grey Highlands. As a vehicle was entering the RIDE program it was observed that the driver and passenger were switching seats.

A 35-year-old of Collingwood was charged with:

· Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 13, 2025.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute for all vehicle drivers.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently.

THE GREY BRUCE OPP ARE HIRING YOUTH IN POLICING INITIATIVE STUDENTS

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hiring for the second year in a row, Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) students for the summer of 2025.

The YIPI program is a paid employment opportunity for youth between the ages of 15 and 18 years. A YIPI youth will engage in hands-on learning experiences that emphasize the importance of leadership, teamwork, and community engagement. Employment will be for 8 weeks in July and August and the youth will receive up to 40 hours a week.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be considered:

• Are between the ages of 15-18 by summer 2025

• Currently enrolled in secondary school

• Be legally eligible to work in Canada

• Successfully complete the recruitment and background clearance process

• Be a resident of the Grey Bruce OPP policed area

• Transportation to Chatsworth or Wiarton OPP Detachments is beneficial but not mandatory

The YIPI program will give students insight to the various areas of policing. Some of the activities that a YIPI youth can expect:

• Attending community events

• Meeting with uniform and civilian policing units

• Crime prevention campaigns

• Cleaning police vehicles, boats or garage

• Assisting with educational presentations and tours

• Engaging youth in the community

• Foot patrol

• Positive ticketing

• Recruitment activities

For any youth interested in this opportunity, please send a resume and short essay (maximum 1000 words) outlining why you would benefit from being part of the YIPI program and what you have to bring to the program. Please email your documents to krista.linthorne@opp.ca or drop it off at the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment in Wiarton at 50 Berford Street, Wiarton or Chatsworth Detachment at 317057 Highway 6&10, Chatsworth.

OPP WEST REGION FESTIVE RIDE WRAP-UP

(LONDON, ON) – Members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region laid nearly 300 impaired driving charges during the 2024/25 OPP Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

The 2024/25 Festive RIDE campaign ran between November 21, 2024, and January 1, 2025. In that time, OPP West Region officers conducted 1,938 RIDE check events across 13 West Region detachments, with the following results:

· 292 impaired driving charges.

· 19 warn-range suspensions.

Last year, officers laid 353 impaired charges and 55 warn-range suspensions following 2446 RIDE check events during the 2023/24 OPP West Region Festive RIDE campaign.

In Grey-Bruce, there were 86 RIDE events, resulting in:

· 4 impaired driving charges.

The Festive RIDE campaign is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

TWO INDIVIDUALS ARE FACING CHARGES AFTER A BREAK AND ENTER

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – Two individuals are facing charges after they were located inside a residence from which they were recently trespassed.

On December 21, 2024, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were asked to check on a vacant residence on Dawson Street in South Bruce Peninsula to remove any individuals inside as no one is authorized to be inside. The OPP attended and removed six individuals from the residence.

On December 22, 2024, at 4:50 p.m., officers were conducting a property check on the same Dawson Street residence. Two individuals who were previously trespassed were located inside.

A 22-year-old of no fixed address was charged with the following:

· Break, enter a place – to commit indictable offence

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

A 43-year-old of Georgian Bluffs was charged with the following:

· Break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 30, 2025.

The Grey Bruce OPP want to remind residents to report all suspicious activity by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if it is an emergency.

THE GREY BRUCE OPP WELCOMES NEW CANINE HANDLER

Photo: The Grey Bruce OPP welcomed new member Siebe to their detachment, alongside his handler, Provincial Constable Dean Ferris, who has joined the Grey Bruce OPP Canine Unit.

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has welcomed a new member to their detachment: a three-year-old Belgian Malinois/Dutch Shepherd named Siebe, alongside his handler, Provincial Constable Dean Ferris, who has joined the Grey Bruce OPP Canine Unit.

Dean Ferris is a five-year veteran of the OPP who served as a frontline officer before becoming a Canine Handler. Siebe’s qualifications include tracking lost, missing, or wanted persons and article, evidence searches.

The OPP Canine Unit has been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe for more than 50 years. Handlers and their canines assist with search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives, and physical evidence. Siebe is not strictly for the Grey Bruce OPP patrol area. He will be attending calls for service across West Region OPP patrol areas.

To support the OPP Canine Unit, you can purchase a calendar featuring photos of the unit. Each calendar costs $20 and is available at the OPP Off Duty Shop oppshop.on.ca. All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of the OPP Museum.

The OPP Youth Foundation provides funds to disadvantaged youth across Ontario, while the Friends of the OPP Museum is a volunteer-based charitable organization dedicated to preserving the history of the OPP. For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca and oppmuseumfriends.ca.

The charities thank everyone for their generosity.

DRIVER FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – One driver is facing charges after the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped them for speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.

On December 15, 2024, at 7:01 a.m., the Grey Bruce OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 6 between Sherwood Camp Road and Birch Lane in South Bruce Peninsula. The officer observed a motor vehicle travelling above the posted 80 km/hr speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. It was determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was utilized.

As a result a 41-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula was charged with the following:

· Operation while prohibited under the criminal code (two counts)

· Driving while under suspension

· Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Speeding 1- 49 km/hr over posted limit

· Fail to surrender insurance card

· Fail to produce permit

· Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 16, 2025.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police want to remind everyone to report traffic complaints by calling 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

CHARITY HOCKEY GAME IN WIARTON – Fundraiser For the Fire Department and Salvation Army

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On December 13, 2024, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department took to the ice for a thrilling charity hockey game at the Wiarton Arena. The event, held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., brought together local emergency services for a friendly yet intense competition.

With both teams battling fiercely, the score remained tight throughout the game. However, with only 4 seconds left on the clock, the Grey Bruce OPP executed a stunning play to clinch a 6-5 victory.

The event was about more than just hockey, as it also supported two important local causes. A total of $322.00 was raised for the South Bruce Peninsula Toy Drive, alongside numerous toys and non-perishable food donations for the Wiarton Salvation Army Food Bank.

The Grey Bruce OPP and South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department would like to express their gratitude to the community for their amazing support. They wish everyone a joyful and thankful holiday season!