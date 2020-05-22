Charges Laid in Northern Bruce Peninsula: Firearms Charges; Assault and Uttering Death Threats

OPP Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 21, 2020 at 10:18 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons occurrence at Corey Crescent in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Following an argument involving several parties, one person displayed a firearm in a threatening nature.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 19 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

-Three counts of Handle firearm in a careless manner, section 86 of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

-Three counts of Pointing a firearm, section 87 of the Criminal Code (CC);

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 22, 2020.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP LAY CHARGES, ASSAULT AND UTTERING DEATH THREATS

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On May 20th, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a campground at Highway 6 near Tobermory, in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP officers attended and located a person who had sustained an injury to their face. The victim was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers arrested a suspect who had assaulted the victim with physical force.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 32 year old male from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with assault, section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) and uttering death threats, section 264(1) CC.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice on May 21, 2020.

