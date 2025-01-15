Christine Robinson Announced as a Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound PC MPP Nomination Candidate

Media Release

December 4, 2024 – Christine Robinson has been approved as a candidate by the Ontario PC Party for the Nomination Meeting to be held on Saturday January 18th, 2025. At this Nomination Meeting the next PC Party MPP candidate for the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound riding will be selected to run in the next provincial election.

“Between now and the Nomination Meeting, I will be travelling in the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound riding, talking to people, listening to their concerns and understanding the issues that matter to them,” said Christine Robinson. “It would be my honour to be selected as the new MPP candidate to represent the PC Party in the next provincial election.”

Christine knows how government works. Christine Robinson is proud to have served as Mayor of the Municipality of West Grey from 2018 to 2022 along with serving as Councillor on Grey County Council. In addition to her duties as Mayor, Christine served as Chair of the West Grey Police Service Board and on the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority Board. Christine served on the Grey County Long Term Care Committee of Management, the Grey County Long Term Care Redevelopment Task Force and the Grey County Agricultural Advisory Committee. She also served as the County’s representative on the Grey County Federation of Agriculture (GCFA).

Christine was elected and served on the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Board of Directors, Rural Caucus and also served as the 2nd Vice-Chair of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Board of Directors.

In terms of her career, Christine has over 35 years of administrative municipal government experience having held leadership roles, including (CAO) Chief Administrative Officer as well as Acting Clerk. Christine has a Masters Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science, an Executive Certificate in Conflict Management and has attained the level of Certified Municipal Officer.

Christine currently volunteers as the Host of The Morning Show with Scott and Christine on 91.3 FM Bluewater Radio. Christine is the President of the Neustadt Normanby Carrick Agricultural Society, former Vice-President of the Durham Hospital Foundation, Board member of the Durham Agricultural Society and Director on the Neustadt & District Lions Club. Christine and her husband Scott raise, train and show horses.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be an approved candidate for the Nomination Meeting – the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound riding is a beautiful area,” said Christine Robinson, I encourage people to contact me at 519-369-1505. Let’s have a conversation, I want to hear from you.”