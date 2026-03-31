One Person In Custody After Shelter-In-Place Advisory in Sauble Falls

OPP Media Release

March 22, 2026, (SAUBLE FALLS, ON) – On Saturday March 21, 2026, at around 5:30 p.m., members of the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported disturbance at a property on Rankin Bridge Road involving a potentially armed individual.

Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the immediate area. After a thorough response and initial investigation, it was determined that the situation had stabilized and there was no immediate threat to public safety. Police lifted the shelter-in-place advisory on social media at around 11:40 p.m. that evening.

The suspect later turned themselves in the following morning and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported following the initial disturbance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and patience during the shelter-in-place advisory and investigation.