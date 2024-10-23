5th Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade Returns for November 1st

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Local jack o’ lanterns are invited to line the pathway starting at the Lion’s Beach Pavilion for the 5th Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade. The highly popular local event will be held on Friday November 1, 2024 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bring your jack o’ lanterns for a night out, all shapes, sizes and levels of artistic talent welcomed. Or simply drop by to see this very creative display.

An event for all ages, as one resident said of last year’s display “a show to light up the night with fantastic fun.”

Come out, enjoy a glass of apple cider and marvel at the creative talents of the community as they showcase their Hallowe’en themed carved pumpkins.

The event will be weather dependent; if it is stormy please check social media to ensure it is still happening (Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Updates).

Candles will be provided for the jack o’ lanterns. All pumpkins will be collected and composted after the event. Visit https://pumpkinparade.wixstudio.io/lionshead