Treats and Toys at Ladies AuxiliaryAnnual Easter Egg Hunt

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

Children who attended the annual event had to “hunt” for a candy bag that had been hidden around the legion. Searching for the numbered bag that they had each been assigned, they looked under tables, in hidden corners and in nooks and crannies. After the hunt, each child was called up to choose a gift from an impressive assortment of toys, crafts and activities. But that’s not all! When it was time to leave, volunteers handed out bubbles and drinking boxes to the children. As usual, the ladies auxiliary outdid themselves making this annual event such a special memory for our local youth.