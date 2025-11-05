Peninsula SWANS Donate to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation 

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

The weather was amazing last month and the leaves are still looking beautiful!

First off, the SWANS want to say a big thank you to all those that came out on Thanksgiving Saturday and supported our “Ladies’ Day out”. It was very successful and will probably be a repeat for next year. Also, thanks to Roberta for convening this event.

All proceeds from our fundraising events go right back into the community and our Treasurer Bev Miller has been busy delivering donations to the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation.

Many items needed for the great healthcare that our area receives do not receive government funding, so the SWANS Club are very proud to make donations to show our support and appreciation. April Patry and Catherine Anderson, representing the Foundation attended the October Meeting and gave a very interesting presentation to our Members. The $2,000.00 donation made at the meeting was for a Medicine Dispensing Unit at the Lion’s Head Hospital. Treasurer Bev Miller travelled to the Wiarton Hospital to make a $1,000.00 donation toward an Infant Warming Unit. Photo L-R: April Patry, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) Executive Director, Catherine Anderson from the BPHF and Bev Miller, SWANS Treasurer presenting a donation of $2,000.00 toward a Medicine Dispensing Unit for the Lion’s Head Hospital.

We have a collective interest in keeping healthcare close to home and want to extend a huge thanks to the continuous fundraising efforts by the Foundation.

The next major SWANS fundraiser is our Annual Christmas Bazaar. It will be held on December 6th at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club. Convenor Mary-Anne DeVries has been working very hard on the organizing, so it will definitely be a wonderful event. The doors will open at 9 am and the coffee will be ready. There will be our famous Bake Table and Xmas arrangements. A light lunch will be available from 10 am until 1 pm. Please mark this on your calendars! 9 am -1 pm.

As always, our Club welcomes new members. Further information is available from Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.