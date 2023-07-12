Northern Bruce Theatre Presents “Almost Maine” July 20-23 in Lion’s Head

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Northern Bruce Theatre returns to Lion’s Head for its third season. From July 20-23, the theatre company will present Almost Maine at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall.

Director Lionel Walsh describes the play as “a comedy about love, a little magic in every scene.” The “Almost Maine” website (www.almostmaine.com/about-the-play) describes the play:

“Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just…Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

ALMOST, MAINE: It’s love. But not quite.”

The cast comprises current and recent graduates of the University of Windsor’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program. Returning to the Lion’s Head stage is Jackson Balint, currently a 3rd year student. Kaden Haill, Caitlin Miller and Annie Roberts are recent graduates and this play marks the launch of their professional careers.

Almost Maine written by John Cariani, will be performed at the Rotary Hall, 57 Main Street, Lion’s Head on July 20-22 at 7 p.m. and July 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30, seniors and students $25. For tickets and information, please contact: northernbrucetheatre@mdirect.net