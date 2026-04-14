April 22nd Earth Day Event Featuring Seed Exchange, Info Booths and Local Presenters

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

The Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) and the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula invite everyone to their Earth Day event on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Come to the seed exchange, bring some seeds, and/or pick up some seeds for your garden this summer. Megan Franken, a local seed producer, will also be selling seeds.

Visit the info booths by various local associations, and learn about their activities and latest projects. The Rotary Club will provide coffee and tea, while Carrie’s Creations will have her sweet and savory treats for sale.

Stay for the three feature presentations, they are sure to be informative and thought provoking:

• 3-4 pm: Composting with Jim Kuellmer – learn about composting techniques, the local Climate Action Plan identified this as one tool to reduce greenhouse gases. And by composting you will get nutrient rich inputs to your garden. To plant those seeds you picked up at the seed exchange!

• 4-5 pm: Kristine Hammel of Persephone Market Garden will discuss Sustainable Market Gardens sharing practical insights and ideas on holistic decision making based on Sarah Savory’s book “Never Lose Sight of your Elephant”

• 5-6 pm: Three local adventurers (Andrew Ryzebol, Scott Parent and Billy Shearer) will recount their experiences of a five day winter expedition from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island. Their story is featured in Issue 5 of the Bruce Peninsula Press. Come out and hear directly from the trio about the “first human powered winter traverse of the route in the modern era.”

The event is free to all ages, we look forward to seeing you there.