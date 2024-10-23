Scholastic Book Fair Coming to Tobermory November 9th – Raising Funds for St Edmunds Public School

Submitted by St. Edmunds School Council

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 9th when the Scholastic Book Fair will be coming to Tobermory! Taking place at the Tobermory Vendor’s Market at the Tobermory Community Centre, the book fair will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Featuring all the Scholastic Book Fair favourites you remember, there will be books for ages Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8, along with all the accessories – pens, notebooks, bookmarks, and more.

Proceeds from this event will go directly towards playground improvements at St Edmunds Public School (St Eds) in Tobermory.

For more information on St Edmunds Public School fundraising visit our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stedmundsfundraisingpage . We are currently selling local Candle Barn candles which can be purchased through School Cash online (https://bwdsb.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/37451/66/False/True) or you can place an order with any St Eds family. We are also planning our annual Poinsettia fundraiser and chocolate too!

Anyone interested in donating directly to the St Edmunds Public School playground fundraiser can donate through the Bluewater District School Board donation portal (https://bwdsb.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/4/66/false/true?school=581&initiative=6). You will receive a charitable receipt for any donation.

We hope to see you on November 9th at the Tobermory Vendor’s Market, featuring many local artisans – a great place to get a start on your Christmas shopping and pick up some books for all the kids on your list.