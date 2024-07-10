Summer Series Book Launch Lion’s Head July 25

Media Release

For over thirty years, the memories of Gwen Lamont’s childhood were buried beneath a protective gauze of forgetting. Her recently released memoir, The View From Coffin Ridge: A Childhood Exhumed, is a remarkable story about what happens when we are forced to reconcile with a long forgotten past and with the characters who shaped it.

5 locations will be part of the Summer Book Launch Series; Goderich, Parry Sound, Kincardine, Southampton and Lion’s Head.

Tickets for the Thursday July 25th launch at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head from 7-9 p.m. are available at www.coffinridge.ca events.

The View from Coffin Ridge: A Childhood Exhumed is available for purchase in person or online at Ginger Press Books www.gingerpress.com and Coffin Ridge Winery www.coffinridge.ca