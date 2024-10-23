Tobermory Fall Marketplace November 9th

Submitted by Anthony Pettit - Coordinator Tobermory Chamber of Commerce

Join us at the Tobermory Community Centre on November 9th for a fantastic day of local shopping at the Tobermory Fall Marketplace!

• When: 11 AM – 3 PM

• Where: Tobermory Community Centre

We are accepting vendors until November 4th. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 519-596-2452 or chamber@tobermory.org

Explore an array of amazing vendors showcasing unique products. Don’t miss your chance to find one-of-a-kind treasures — come early while supplies last! We can’t wait to see you there! Support local and enjoy the season!