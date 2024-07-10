Tea Time Quilters Preparing for The Airing of the Quilts August 2-5

Submitted by Elaine Powney

The Tea Time Quilters in Lion’s Head are busy getting ready for another quilt show which will be held at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) on Friday, August 2 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Come meet the quilters. It will also be open from Saturday, August 3 to Monday, August 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The facility is being shared with the Art Show.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated as we are a nonprofit organization and donations received cover expenses and make it possible for us to support our local Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary.

Come view all the beautiful quilts from king size to baby quilts. You may even have a chance to purchase a special quilt which catches your attention. You will find a variety of small items such as bags, bookmarks, pot holders, cards and baby blankets for sale in the boutique.

So please put these dates on your calendar so as not to miss a special event in Lion’s Head on the Civic Long Weekend.