Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Returns April 27-May 3 Supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

Media Release

Wiarton, April 20, 2026 – The iconic Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is marking its 30th anniversary with over $151 million raised since 1996 as it returns on April 27 with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting nearly 700 charities and community groups in Canada. Last year, Tims® guests helped raise $22.6 million through the annual Smile Cookie campaign.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth are once again supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation by donating 100% of proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased. Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth, Pre-order forms are also available at www.bphfoundation.com. Every Smile Cookie is as unique as the people, charities and communities they help.

“Because government funding for medical equipment and facility upgrades is limited, local communities play a vital role in ensuring hospitals have the resources they need to stay current. Access to modern, up-to-date equipment enables doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to deliver the highest quality care. It also helps attract and retain skilled medical staff within our community.

Community support helps ensure patients can receive safe, high‑quality care close to home. This year’s Smile Cookie fundraiser will support the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD) at Brightshores Wiarton Hospital, an essential service that supports all Peninsula and area patients requiring scopes and day surgery.

By investing in the MDRD, we are strengthening the behind‑the‑scenes systems that protect patient safety and ensure procedures can be delivered reliably, close to home. Together, our community is helping ensure local patients continue to receive the care they need, when and where they need it.” said April Patry, BPHF Executive Director.

She added “the Wiarton and Hepworth Tim Hortons have made such a positive impact on local healthcare through Smile Cookie over the years. We are so appreciative of Tim Hortons staff and our amazing community for supporting the fundraising campaign so enthusiastically!”

“The annual Smile Cookie campaign is a powerful reminder of what community truly means. For the past 30 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members, and guests have come together to create real change for people right in their own neighbourhoods,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With nearly 700 local charities and community groups supported this year, the reach of this campaign has never been greater. We encourage everyone to visit their local Tims and join us in making a difference.”