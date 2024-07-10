Unveiling a Summer of Heritage and Discovery at St Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum

Submitted by Madie Barker, Museum and Recreation Programmer

This summer, St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum in Tobermory invites you to step into the past and explore the rich tapestry of history and culture at our special events in July and August. With an exciting lineup of activities designed for all ages, the museum is the perfect destination for those looking to enrich their summer with learning, creativity, and fun.

Crafting Traditions: Weavers, Spinners, and Carvers Showcase

Join us for a fascinating afternoon with the local weavers, spinners, and Tobermory’s Woodcarvers Club. Discover heritage skills firsthand as our artisans showcase their incredible work on July 20, July 31, August 10, and August 21. Children can engage in hands-on activities at our craft table, creating everything from popsicle stick looms to cup weavings and soap carvings. Experience the blend of tradition and creativity, and maybe even take home a new skill! Accompanied by Indigenous storytelling sessions led by Priscilla Tobey, these events promise a deeper understanding of local traditions and cultures.

Tech Time Machine: Digitizing History at the Museum

Ever wondered about the stories your family heirlooms hold? Bring your photos, letters, recipes, and old deeds to our digitization day on August 17, where you can have these precious items scanned while retaining the originals. Learn how to create your own archive box or participate in crafting a family recipe book. This day is not just about preservation but also about discovering the personal histories that connect us all.

Anchors Aweigh: Celebrating Tobermory’s Fishing and Ferry Past

Dive into the history of the Chi-Cheemaun Festival with our new display and accompanying nautical event. Hear tales from past captains and passengers, learn the art of nautical knot tying from local experts, and engage in crafts that celebrate our maritime heritage. This event promises to be a highlight for nautical enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Digging into the Past: Archaeology Day at the Museum

Mark your calendars for a day of archaeological adventure on July 27 with a presentation by renowned archeologist Scarlett Janusas. Explore real and replica artifacts, learn about traditional archaeological practices, and let your kids play archaeologist at our mock dig site.

Treasures Unveiled: The Collectors Showcase

Calling all collectors! Display your treasures at our Collectors Showcase. Share the stories behind your collections, learn preservation tips, and maybe even win our Best Collection Contest. This event is a fantastic opportunity for collectors to connect, share, and learn from each other in a community-focused setting. If you have a collection you’d like to showcase, please register by visiting the municipal website and finding the form under Museum – Collector Showcase Registration.

At St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum, we’re more than just a repository of the past; we’re a living, breathing space where history comes alive. Join us this summer for these events and more. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a curious explorer, or looking for a family outing, there’s something here for everyone. Stay tuned for specific dates and more details on our newly launched page on the municipal website, where all event information will be posted shortly. Prepare to make your own history at St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum this summer!