 Tall Ship Playfair Coming to Tobermory July 14-17

Media Release

July 3, 2024 – The captain of the tall ship TS Playfair invites locals and tourists to watch for her arrival in several Ontario ports this summer. Playfair’s youth crew, aged 13-18, will spend the summer sailing Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and the North Channel.

Playfair is scheduled to visit the following ports:

• Owen Sound: July 4 to July 7. Deck tours available between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm July 6 by donation.

• Tobermory: July 14 to July 17

• Parry Sound: July 26 to July 29

• Midland: Aug 4 to Aug 7

• Collingwood: Aug 9 to Aug 12. Deck tours available between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, August 10 and 11 by donation, as part of the Sidelaunch Days festival.

• Kincardine: Aug 22 to Aug 25. Deck tours available 11 am to 3 pm Saturday Aug 24th by donation.

• Port Colborne: Sept 1 – Sept 2

She may also call in at Little Current, Killarney, Lion’s Head, Kagawong, and others, depending on conditions.

Playfair’s mission is to offer personal growth experiences to the young people on board. “Coming sailing on the brigantines as a teenager is definitely one of the neatest things you can do, and it does have a lot of different benefits,” says Captain Christine Chesterman.

Sailing-minded adults are encouraged to join the adult voyage from Sept 5-8.

The 72-foot long ship is a steel-hulled brigantine, launched in 1974 in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II.