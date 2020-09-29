Lindsay Tract Trails Reopen with Limited Trail Access

Media Release

September 17, 2020 – Bruce County, Ontario: Bruce County is pleased to announce that the Lindsay Tract Trails in Northern Bruce Peninsula will be reopening on Friday, September 18, 2020, with limited trail access.

These trails were previously closed during the winter and spring of 2020 due to logging work required to maintain the health of the forest as part of Bruce County’s Forest Management Plan.

County staff have opened some trails and expect to have the remaining trails opened by the summer of 2021. Information on trail availability can be found at the main trailhead map located at 4025 Highway 6, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Staff will continue to open trails throughout the fall and we ask that the public respect trail closures to ensure your experience is safe and enjoyable.

Thank you for continuing to follow Health Unit guidelines that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bruce County. When enjoying Bruce County Trails, please continue to:

• Practice physical distancing

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Sneeze and cough into your sleeve

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

• Avoid contact with people who are sick

• Stay at home if you are sick or unwell

• Clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces frequently