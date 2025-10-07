New Business: TobermoryEats Brings Food Delivery to the Peninsula

Tobermory locals and visitors no longer need to battle parking or wait in long lines to enjoy their favourite meals. A new service, TobermoryEats, officially launched three weeks ago and has already completed six successful deliveries across town.

Partner restaurants include Shipwreck Lee’s, Tacomory, and Tandoori Nation, giving customers a variety of local favourites to choose from. Orders are placed online and delivered straight to cottages, motels, docks, or homes.

The service is also testing a convenience store option, allowing customers to have snacks, drinks, and essentials delivered alongside meals.

“Our goal is to make good food easier to enjoy without the stress of driving or line-ups,” says founder Presley. With community support growing, TobermoryEats is positioning itself as a modern convenience for the Bruce Peninsula.

Email hello@tobermoryeats.com or visit www.Tobermoryeats.com

Hours of operations are on the website.