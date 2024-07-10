Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula Awards Five Scholarships

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Your local Rotary Club awarded five scholarships valued at $7,500 in total at the high school graduation ceremony held at Bruce Peninsula District School on the evening of Thursday, June 27th.

Rotarian Doug Embleton presented the Mary Cameron Scholarship for ‘Most Improved Student’ to Ruth Wilkens, as well as the Bob Spearing ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship to Reagan Taylor.

Rotarian Gwen Bestard presented the Keith Hopkinson Memorial Trust Scholarship to Elise Stewart, and the J.C. Buckley Memorial Trust Scholarship to Luke Belanger.

Rotarian Rob Hiscott presented the Rotary Highest Academic Proficiency Scholarship to Gracey Williamson.

Each of these five scholarships is valued at $1,500 and these scholarships are awarded to students pursuing post-secondary studies at university, college, or in a trade or technical program. Congratulations to each of our Rotary scholarship recipients, and to all the graduates of the ‘Class of 2024’!

Rotary Pancake Breakfasts

Rotary thanks everyone who came out to our community Pancake Breakfast held on the morning of June 30th – despite being a cold and breezy morning, Rotarians and Friends of Rotary served 158 delicious breakfasts down at the Rotary Pavilion by Lion’s Head Beach that morning!

Once again, Rotary thanks our individual and business sponsors for their generous support of our community Pancake Breakfasts – a full list of our 2023-24 Pancake Breakfast sponsors can be found on our Club website at https://www.rotarynbp.org/stories/sponsorship.

Rotarians are also thankful and appreciative of the great support received from our many ‘Friends of Rotary’ who help out in many ways, from working the grills to prepare the food, to setting up and serving breakfasts to our customers. If you would like to volunteer as a ‘Friend of Rotary’, please contact any Rotarian with our Club for further information! Photo: Friend of Rotary and long-time supporter Dale Diebel flipping the flapjacks on Rotary’s new grill at our Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 30th. Rotary Pancakes were served with real maple syrup, courtesy of long-time business sponsor Miner’s Maple Products. Photo: Friend of Rotary and long-time supporter Dr. Dave Thomson at the grill (left) preparing scrambled eggs for the Rotary community Pancake Breakfast held Sunday, June 30th. Rotarian Stephen Woeller (right) helped with mixing the scrambled eggs that morning, along with Rotarian Rob Hiscott.

Rotary’s next community Pancake Breakfast will be held during the August Civic Holiday weekend, on Sunday, August 4th from 9:00 to 11:30 AM at the Rotary Pavilion … we hope to see you there!

Rotary Exchange Student –

Host Families Urgently Needed!

Your local Rotary Club is sponsoring an international student from Taiwan for the upcoming school year (2024-25), and is now urgently searching for families in Northern Bruce Peninsula that would be willing to host the student for three or four months in the Fall, Winter or Spring terms. If you are interested and would like more information, please contact Rotarian Cathryn Buckley by email (cathryn.buckley@yahoo.ca) or by phone (519 596 8188).