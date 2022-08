Submitted by Karla Trudgen, Project Manager

The Meeting Place is now accepting applications for funds through the Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative. The application will be open until September 14th, at which point the Advisory Group will select the successful projects.

Potential applicants can reach out to housing@tobermorymeetingplace.com, call 519-596-2313, or find the application package on our website: www.tobermorymeetingplace.com/longterm-landlord-housing-initiative/