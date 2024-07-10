Yard Sale July 13 At The Church At The Gap

Submitted by Jane Greenhouse

Don’t miss the yard sale this Saturday from 9AM to 1PM at the Church of St Edmunds. No early bird sales!

On Monday we started receiving, sorting and pricing the donations from our community. Many interesting and generous donations have come our way! There will be people at the church daily (July 8-12) from 10AM to 4PM to receive your donations.

Interestingly we have had some items that we sold years ago returned after being well used. This “fishy” child’s rocking chair is one example (see photo).

When we first sold this rocking chair, it was old and painted cream. The person who bought it painted it a lovely aqua blue and upholstered it with a cheery fish fabric. She tells me her youngest grandchild has grown out of it and she wants another family with young children to enjoy this beautiful chair! We will have it displayed at our “One of a Kind” table to sell to the first generous offer.

The same family also brought back some children’s life jackets and wet suits; such great items to have at the cottage for visiting young people and so nice to have them used by more than one household!

Last year we had a “camel’s saddle” stool donated. It sold very quickly but the new owner found it wasn’t right for their home, so it is back again at this year’s sale. Along with the rocking chair this will be at the “One of a Kind” table.

Jigsaw puzzlers please note we have had many beautiful puzzles donated including a few 1,000 pieces Ravensburgers. We also have two 30-year-old puzzles for children amongst our collection!

On Saturday from 11:30AM to 1PM. there will be hamburgers and hot dogs available for a donation. Have one while you wait to secure the highest bid at the silent auction – a good chance to be sure yours is the last bids on the silent auction which closes at 1PM.