BPMHA Launching Girls Hockey Program for Next Season

Submitted by Tiffany Robbins,

BPMHA Registrar / Treasurer

Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Association (BPMHA) organizes, develops and promotes minor ice hockey for the youth of the Bruce Peninsula.

In September 2023, BPMHA received approval from the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) to operate Bruce Peninsula Girls Hockey Association, to include players from the areas of Sauble Beach, Wiarton, Lion’s Head, Tobermory and Neyaashiinigmiing. BPMHA has been working behind the scenes to review, plan and prepare for the exciting launch of a full suite of girl’s hockey programs, from ages U5 – U18, for the 2024-2025 season. The OWHA is the provincial sport organization (PSO) for female hockey and is the governing body for female hockey in the province of Ontario. BPMHA is honoured to be awarded with membership in, and receive full support from, this provincial organization.

Registration will open in the coming months. In the meantime, we would love to hear from you! If you or someone you know is interested in participating in girls hockey as a player, please visit www.northbrucehockey.com and click on Girls Hockey to sign up for all new related to Girls Hockey here on the Bruce.

Also! We will be looking for coaches, trainers and other volunteers to help make our season successful. If you are interested in coaching a team next season, please navigate to www.northbrucehockey.com and click Girls Hockey. Fill out the form to declare your level of qualifications (if any), and the age group that you wish to work with. If you are interested in becoming a coach, and have no prior experience or credentials, we would love to chat with you!