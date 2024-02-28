BPDS Panthers Show Their Athletic Pride

Submitted by Emily Cameron

February was a very exciting month for many of our student athletes at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS).

Our secondary girl’s hockey team travelled to Toronto to participate in a Hockey tournament. Playing at 5-rink arena next to York University, BPDS Panthers placed 3rd overall in our pool, scoring a total of 15 goals across four games. The girls played their hearts out in every game, held their ground when the going got tough and most importantly, had a ton of laughs and made great memories as a team throughout the tournament.

Coaches Karlee Kelly and Mrs. Cutfield could not be prouder! The coaches said, “Our girls really stepped up as a team in the face of many injuries, played better hockey with each game and represented our school well.”

The first game was the toughest at a 5-2 loss and a few too many penalty minutes (against LCHS Gators). But the girls came back with a 3-3 tie the next game (Earl Haig S.S.) and then a crushing win the following morning 6-1 (Gravenhurst Gryphons). The coaches went on to say, “our proudest moment was when our girls showed amazing leadership and respect, deciding to mix teams in the 4th game, rather than crushing the same rather inexperienced team we had just played. This was the most fun and exciting game by far, going into overtime with a 3-on-3 and then a shoot-out.”

New friendships were made and this other team – comprised of mainly ringette players – learned a few tips from our girls. A few girls were in tears after scoring their first goal and winning their first game ever.

The coaches also noted, “A special shout out to Alexis Liverance for stepping up as a goalie, having never played before, yet getting compliments from other teams! And a huge thank you to Karlee Kelly and Muffy Davies as volunteer coach/trainer, as well as our lovely parent drivers. We couldn’t have done it without you!

On February 9, the Elementary ski team competed at Hepworth Sawmill. There were five schools in attendance. BPDS had 17 skiers take the trails, set to prove cross country skiing is back at BPDS. The races started with the Junior Girls classic race (grades 4-6). These amazing girls swept the podium! Avery 1st, Georgia 2nd, Bella 3rd, Maddison 4th, Tamara 5th, Mairin 6th, Paisley 12th and Ella 18th.

Next up was the Junior Boys classic race. The boys had a great race! Emmett 5th, Lincoln 10th, TA 11th, Sam 15th and Owen 17th.

Finally, the Senior Girls classic race (grades 7-8) saw a great finish! Brooklyn 1st, Kenzie 4th and Mary 5th.

The day ended with relay races. Our Junior team of Avery, Georgia, Emmett and TA took home the top prize out of all Junior relay teams. Maddison and Tamara joined forces with two students from PSDS and took home second in the exhibition race.

The coaches are so proud of everyone who attended this race. For most, it was their first-time racing. The team did not have much time to practice, and the conditions have been challenging, but this amazing group of athletes made a name for themselves today in the world of ski racing!

In Secondary Skiing, James Wheeler competed in CWOSSA on February 14th and placed 3rd in the High School Division and 5th overall. James is headed to OFSAA to compete against skiers from across Ontario. Congratulations James!

The junior girls volleyball team has just wrapped up a whirlwind season in early February. The girls showed great perseverance throughout the season, never giving up on a game or themselves through the ups-and-downs of the season. The girls learned new skills and positions, and were happy to play wherever they were needed to help the team. Coach Clark said, “The girls made BPDS and their coaches very proud this year.”

In other news, BPDS Secondary is excited to announce we are in the early planning stages of a Europe trip for the 2024/25 school year. Next year’s grade 11 and 12 students are invited to participate in the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands trip. More information will be made available to interested students and families in the very near future!