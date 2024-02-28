Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club Celebrating 50 Years of Service!

Annual Memorial Hockey Tournament March 8-10

Submitted by Tom Boyle

The Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club is proud to announce its 50th anniversary since its charter by the Wiarton and District Lions Club on March 22, 1974. Initially gathering at the Ferndale Women’s Institute Community Centre, under the leadership of Charter President Ed McGuire, the club has since become a cornerstone of community service in the region. With a steady membership of two to three dozen dedicated individuals adhering to the motto “We Serve,” the club has continuously strived to support the less fortunate and actively participate in community-building initiatives.

Founded on the principles of Lions International, which emphasizes humanitarian service, the Ferndale, Lion’s Head and District Lions Club has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of life in the region over the past five decades.

In celebration of this significant milestone, the Lions are organizing a community event later this spring at the Ferndale Park Pavilion. Further details will be provided as plans unfold.

Additionally, the club invites everyone to participate in the upcoming Annual Memorial Hockey Tournament on the weekend of March 8-10, featuring a Homecoming Dance on Saturday night. Moreover, mark your calendars for the Walk-for-Dog-Guides event, held in collaboration with the Lions Foundation of Canada, scheduled for Sunday, May 26, at Lions Head Beach Park.

Regular dinner meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Swan Lake Legion Hall, where community-minded individuals are always welcome to visit and learn more about the club’s initiatives.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Lion Secretary Tom at ferndalelionsheadlions@gmail.com or call 519-793-3654.

Join us as we celebrate 50 years of service, dedication, and community spirit!