Bruce Men’s Shed Ramping Up For Indoor Activities This Winter

Submitted by The Bruce Men’s Shed

Winter is coming! Our group is ramping up indoor activities for men of all ages to participate in.

Tuesday morning starting November 28 we will hold a once-a-week Scale Model Building Club for four weeks. So far we already have ten signed up, plus two members who have a “bit” of experience will be teaching the basics and sharing a number of more advanced skills over the course. Model kits come with instructions similar to an “easy to assemble” piece of Swedish furniture and can be confusing. There is more than one way to decide what order to put pieces together and many parts might want painting before installation. The instructions don’t give any guidance and that’s where the mentors come in.

Our “Monday Coffee Mornings” are now “Coffee Time Chat” and they continue at the Lion’s Head Legion. Please feel free to stop by, we are there from 9 till 11:30 am.

November 1st saw six members meet at the trailhead at Cemetery Road just south of Lion’s Head. There had been the first snow of the season overnight leaving a pebbly finish on the trail but not too slippery. Afterwards we met at Rachel’s for coffee and lunch. November 8th we walked the Burnt Point Loop side trail, safely inside the National Park boundaries where we were far from those out deer hunting. We had a great lunch at the Princess Hotel afterward.

Our next hikes will be:

• Wednesday November 22nd – Spirit Rock Main Trail and Corran House and

•Wednesday November 29th we are doing a hike at Harrison Park in Owen Sound. After a bite to eat we will be at the Owen Sound Marine and Rail museum.

Our monthly meeting will take place on Saturday November 25th from 9:00 – 11:00 am (rather than the third Saturday of the month) at Legion 202 on highway 6 just north of Ferndale. Doors open at 8:30 am for tea, coffee and home-made snacks. Member speaker Lawrence will be giving a talk about radon gas on the Bruce.

If you want further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please don’t hesitate to contact the Bruce Men’s Shed at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793-3005.