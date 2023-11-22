Over 200 Attend Remembrance Day Ceremony In Lion’s Head

Submitted by Sharron Colter, Legion PRO

The Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 held Remembrance Day Services on Saturday November 11, 2023 at Monument Corners on Lindsay Road and at the Lion’s Head Cenotaph. Members of the community joined the Legion members to observe two minutes of silence. The wreaths were laid by members of the legion and three cadets from the Owen Sound Air Cadet corps. Thank you to the many businesses, organizations and families, as donors of the wreaths and crosses, who remembered the veterans.

At each service there was a wreath laid in remembrance from Dominion Canada, Province of Ontario, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202, Lion’s Head, the Ladies Auxiliary from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202, Lion’s Head, Bruce County and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Many other organizations and family members also donated a wreath.

Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: The Remembrance Day service at the Lion’s Head cenotaph was well attended, with over 200 people showing their appreciation for those who fought for our freedom.

Chaplain Brian Reis officiated at each service. Dr. David Thomson played the Last Post and the Rouse after two minutes of silence. Branch President Richard Smith read the honour roll at each service. There were over 200 people at the cenotaph in Lion’s Head observing the Rememberance service and the laying of the wreaths.

Mabel Cameron a student of the Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion’s Head read “In Flanders Fields.”

Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: BPDS student Mabel Cameron recited In Flanders Fields at the Lion’s Head Remembrance Day service.

Thank a veteran for their service.

Thank a veteran for our freedom.

We will remember them.

Lest we forget!

Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: Councillor Todd Dowd laid the wreath on behalf of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: Rowan (in pram) attends the Remembrance Day ceremony with Alicia and Nicholas.

Donors of Wreaths and Crosses At Lion’s Head Cenotaph

1. Dominion of Canada

2. Province of Ontario

3. RCL Branch 202

4. RCL Branch 202 Ladies’ Auxiliary

5. Bruce County

6. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

7. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department

8. Christ Church

9. Lion’s Head/Pike Bay United Pastoral Charge

10. The Pentecostal Country Church

11. Bruce Peninsula District School

12. Lions Club

13. Swans

14. Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula

15. Royal Bank of Canada

16. Lion’s Head Beach Motel

17. Bruce Peninsula Family Centre

18. Brightshores Health System

19. Bethel Missionary Church

20. Bain Family – in Memory of Murray and Scott Bain

21. St. Mark’s Catholic Church

22. By the Bay

23. Fred Van Tooren

24. Wilson Home Building Centre

25. Re-max Grey-Bruce Realty, Lion’s Head

26. Gerald Greig – in Memory of the Merchant Navy

27. Beverley Miller – in Memory of Andrew and Alfred Savage

28. Mansfield and Forbes Families – in Memory of Rev. R. Mansfield and William Hiltz

29. Sharron and Don Colter – in memory of Charles Pestill, William Colter, Jim, Ben, Perce and Elizabeth (Colter) Sheardown and Barney Cole

30. LCBO Lion’s Head

31. Lion’s Head Friendship Club

32. Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

33. Beth Bruin – in memory of Charles L. Kelly

34. Judith Friend – in Memory of Charles and Emma Friend

35. Don Standen – in memory of Don Standen Senior

36. Central Peninsula Sno-Drifters

37. Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario

Monument Corners Remembrance Day Service

Photo Credit: Ross Webb Photo: The parade marches towards the Monument Corners cenotaph on November 11th.

Donors of Wreaths and Crosses At Monument Corners Cenotaph

1. Dominion of Canada

2. Province of Ontario

3. RCL Branch 202

4. RCL Branch 202 Ladies’ Auxiliary

5. Bruce County

6. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

7. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department

8. Lions Club

9. Brightshores Health System

10. In Memory of Milton McLay

11. Davis and McLay Insurance

12. Rona

13. EPH Tools and Engineering

14. St. Margaret’s Chapel-Cape Chin