Over 200 Attend Remembrance Day Ceremony In Lion’s Head

Submitted by Sharron Colter, Legion PRO
The Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 held Remembrance Day Services on Saturday November 11, 2023 at Monument Corners on Lindsay Road and at the Lion’s Head Cenotaph. Members of the community joined the Legion members to observe two minutes of silence. The wreaths were laid by members of the legion and three cadets from the Owen Sound Air Cadet corps. Thank you to the many businesses, organizations and families, as donors of the wreaths and crosses, who remembered the veterans.
At each service there was a wreath laid in remembrance from Dominion Canada, Province of Ontario, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202, Lion’s Head, the Ladies Auxiliary from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202, Lion’s Head, Bruce County and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Many other organizations and family members also donated a wreath.
Chaplain Brian Reis officiated at each service. Dr. David Thomson played the Last Post and the Rouse after two minutes of silence. Branch President Richard Smith read the honour roll at each service. There were over 200 people at the cenotaph in Lion’s Head observing the Rememberance service and the laying of the wreaths.
Mabel Cameron a student of the Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion’s Head read “In Flanders Fields.”
Thank a veteran for their service.
Thank a veteran for our freedom.
We will remember them.
Lest we forget!
Donors of Wreaths and Crosses At Lion’s Head Cenotaph
1. Dominion of Canada
2. Province of Ontario
3. RCL Branch 202
4. RCL Branch 202 Ladies’ Auxiliary
5. Bruce County
6. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula
7. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department
8. Christ Church
9. Lion’s Head/Pike Bay United Pastoral Charge
10. The Pentecostal Country Church
11. Bruce Peninsula District School
12. Lions Club
13. Swans
14. Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula
15. Royal Bank of Canada
16. Lion’s Head Beach Motel
17. Bruce Peninsula Family Centre
18. Brightshores Health System
19. Bethel Missionary Church
20. Bain Family – in Memory of Murray and Scott Bain
21. St. Mark’s Catholic Church
22. By the Bay
23. Fred Van Tooren
24. Wilson Home Building Centre
25. Re-max Grey-Bruce Realty, Lion’s Head
26. Gerald Greig – in Memory of the Merchant Navy
27. Beverley Miller – in Memory of Andrew and Alfred Savage
28. Mansfield and Forbes Families – in Memory of Rev. R. Mansfield and William Hiltz
29. Sharron and Don Colter – in memory of Charles Pestill, William Colter, Jim, Ben, Perce and Elizabeth (Colter) Sheardown and Barney Cole
30. LCBO Lion’s Head
31. Lion’s Head Friendship Club
32. Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary
33. Beth Bruin – in memory of Charles L. Kelly
34. Judith Friend – in Memory of Charles and Emma Friend
35. Don Standen – in memory of Don Standen Senior
36. Central Peninsula Sno-Drifters
37. Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario
Monument Corners Remembrance Day Service
Donors of Wreaths and Crosses At Monument Corners Cenotaph
1. Dominion of Canada
2. Province of Ontario
3. RCL Branch 202
4. RCL Branch 202 Ladies’ Auxiliary
5. Bruce County
6. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula
7. Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department
8. Lions Club
9. Brightshores Health System
10. In Memory of Milton McLay
11. Davis and McLay Insurance
12. Rona
13. EPH Tools and Engineering
14. St. Margaret’s Chapel-Cape Chin