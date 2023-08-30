Bruce County Seeks Public Feedback on Transit Needs and Priorities

Media Release

August 14, 2023 – Bruce County has been conducting a Transit Demand and Feasibility Study to get input on the need and demand for transit solutions for County residents, workers, students, and visitors. Input from the public through the Phase 1 survey, combined with valuable consultation with municipal partners and stakeholders, has identified key transportation needs across Bruce County.

The County is now looking for public feedback on the transportation needs identified across Bruce County in Phase 1 of the study, and to help prioritize those needs. Participating in the new Phase 2 Survey will help shape the kinds of services and solutions that will be considered for our region.

Submit the Phase 2 Online Survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CL5VHTH by Friday, September 1, 2023. This opportunity to provide feedback will only take a few minutes to complete. Responses will only be published in anonymous format to identify transit solutions and services that could be considered by Bruce County to address transit needs.

For those unable to complete the survey online, call or email to request a hardcopy of the survey be mailed to you: 1-519-881-1291 or transit@brucecounty.on.ca OR fill in a hardcopy of the survey in-person at: Peninsula Hub (268 Berford St, Wiarton, ON) or any Bruce County Public Library Branch.

The objective of the Transit Demand and Feasibility Study is to review existing services, identify local travel needs, and present options for transportation solutions and services that could address identified needs across the County.

Thank you for participating in shaping the future of the County. We look forward to hearing your additional feedback in the Phase 2 Survey, available now!

Discover more about the Transit Demand and Feasibility Study at www.brucecounty.on.ca/TransitStudy.