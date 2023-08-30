SWANS Update: Where Has The Summer Gone?

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

The Executive of the SWANS received an email from President Cathy McLay asking we pick a date for a meeting to plan for the return to our regular monthly meetings and that signals that we are nearing the end of summer holidays. It seemed to fly by, but it was a good one! There were many community events to enjoy and thanks to all those that made them happen.

It is always our pleasure to host/sponsor the birthday party at the Golden Dawn for the residents that have birthdays in the month of July. This year, member Dannah Oliver headed up the team and from all reports, they had a great time! Thanks Dannah and helpers for making sure the residents were honored for their special birthdays.

Enjoy the remainder of the summer. As always, we welcome new members and if you have an interest, please send Roberta Mielhausen a message at 519-374-4110.