Friends of the Library Groups Support Bookmobile

Bruce County Media Release

Bruce County Public Library has found true friendship in their local Friends of the Library groups. Friends of the Library consist of volunteers organized independently of the Library. Their purposes are to promote and publicize library services, fundraise, raise awareness and advocate when requested by the Library and Library Board. They can be traced back to 1922 in North America and are an invaluable help to the libraries and communities they work with.

Bruce County’s Friends of the Library groups have been around for 25 years, with the Tobermory group having just celebrated its silver anniversary in April and the Chesley Friends of the Library volunteered together for over two decades.

We have been happy to welcome our newest group, the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library, who are already positively impacting their area and throughout Bruce County.

While Friends groups have helped raise funds for remodels, new collections, shelving, furniture, programs and more, in these most recent years, they have been generously supporting the Bookmobile project. BCPL has received generous donations from Friends groups in Lion’s Head, Tobermory, and Chesley, with a combined total of $9,500.

“Bruce County Public Library greatly appreciates the financial support of our Friends groups in bringing mobile library services through Bruce County. These dedicated volunteers have always seen the value in improving library services in our communities, and they have done it again with their donations to the Bookmobile” says Library Director Brooke McLean.

If you would like to learn more about the Bookmobile project and how you can support it, you can visit the Bookmobile page on the Library website at https://library.brucecounty.on.ca/bookmobile/