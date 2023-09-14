Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Used Book Sale a Great Success

Submitted by Donna Hambleton, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

On August 12th, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library held their fourth annual Used Book Sale. Patrons were lined up outside the arena before the sale opened to get the best selection.

What a selection they had!

Many thanks to the donors of the used books, and much thanks to all the volunteers who made the sale a good time for all.

Approximately $6,500 was raised. The funds will be used to assist the Bruce County Library board to purchase furniture and fixtures for the future new Lion’s Head Library.

Friends is looking forward to hosting an even bigger and better sale next year.