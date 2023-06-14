Bruce County Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Club

Media Release

The TD Summer Reading Club is back at Bruce County Public Library! Join us for our kick-off party taking place Saturday, June 17, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Lucknow Branch.

This free, full-day party will feature the Magic of Scott Dietrich and in-person interactions and readings with local authors Doug Archer and Dorothy Ladd. You can get your face painted by Wyllow’s Whimsies or enjoy an immersive story told through music with Mystic Drumz. Family favourites NII, EarlyON, and the Bruce County Museum & Cultural Center will also return. Plus, crafts and activities to engage kids and adults alike all day.

The kick-off party signifies the first registration day for the 2023 TD Summer Reading Club season. BCPL will bring back Beanstack this year, a web and mobile app that tracks reading. For those unable to make it to the kick-off, or their local Branch, registration can be done 100% online through Beanstack.

BCPL will keep the fun going all summer, with branches hosting weekly themed programs. Each program will have corresponding badges to earn for attending. The more badges you win and minutes you log, the better your chances to win prizes throughout July and August.

TD Summer Reading Club was officially launched in 1996 and is now Canada’s largest bilingual children’s summer reading program. This free club is currently run in over 2,000 public libraries across Canada and works to celebrate Canadian authors, illustrators, and stories. SRC is a large part of the Bruce County Public Libraries’ summer programming. In 2022 they reported that their registration doubled from 2021. Patrons logged over 215,000 minutes read, resulting in over 2,500 badges and 1,200 rewards handed out to Bruce County kids.

“Summer reading clubs have proved essential in encouraging reading in children and bridging the summer slide that many students experience during summer break, ” said Program Coordinator Nancy Kuhl.

You can visit: https://library.brucecounty.on.ca/summer-reading-club/ to view the 2023 SRC brochure for the Branch closest to you.