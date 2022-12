Submitted by Donna Hambleton

Elaine Powney, a member of Friends of the Lion’s Head Library, helped about 100 children choose a book after the Santa Claus parade on Saturday, December 3.

Toddlers to 10-year-olds received a new book thanks to funding provided by Ted Hayes and Friends of the Lion’s Head Library.

Many thanks to the Rotarians for providing the space to hold this event, hot chocolate to warm us up, and Brian Taylor and his musical group for the music.