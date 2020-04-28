Library Offering Expanded Digital Services During Closures

Media Release

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic Bruce County Public Library had to close its branches. However, we are still virtually open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering a stunning array of services and resources for people of all ages.

Bruce County Public Library is helping to keep the public both informed and entertained during this difficult time. We are getting library cards into the hands of residents who may not have had one, or who have had theirs expire, so that they can take advantage of our many eResources including eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, music and eLearning. For those who might not be familiar or comfortable with using digital resources, Bruce County Public Library has a “virtual desk” staffed by trained librarians from 9am – 4pm weekdays to answer questions via email (libraryinfo@brucecounty.on.ca), phone (519-832-6935) or social media.

We are now temporarily providing access to Ancestry Library Edition from home, allowing card holders to research their family tree. Unlock the story of you using censuses, vital records, military records, photos and more.

We are still buying new books for people to read, with new e-books being added to Overdrive so that there are more selections available for patrons to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

We are hard at work hunting down the best digital experiences and resources for kids and adults who are at home and looking for free and interesting things to do. These great finds are available on our website and on our social media like Facebook and Twitter. We’ve got lots for kids to do online while our schools are closed, too, so parents should check out our updated Kids Page on our website, www.library.brucecounty.on.ca

Staff are posting virtual story times, songs and activities weekdays at 3pm since we recognize that for very small children, hearing a nice story and seeing a familiar face during a time of uncertainty can be tremendously reassuring.

We are always coming up with ideas to serve our residents and are eager to hear from our patrons here in Bruce County about what they’re looking for as they do their part practicing social distancing. Bruce County Public Library is here to help you find the information you need, and help you stay entertained. Most of all, we look forward to remaining an important part of your daily life here in Bruce County, and to when we can welcome you back through our doors.

To access all of our online resources for free with your library card, please visit our website, library.brucecounty.on.ca