Submitted by Cele Eadie

The Friends of Tobermory Library are holding a used book sale on Saturday, June 17th from 11am to 2pm. Sales are to be done by donations, which are then used to support library programs going on throughout the year.

If you would like to donate to our cause, we can use any gently used books, especially those for children. They can be brought to the library on the day of the sale.

Thank you from the Friends and hope to see you there.